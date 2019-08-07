As the ongoing debate of politics in games continues, some developers have offered their stance on the matter. When speaking on behalf of the company, Infinity Ward Studio Art Director Joel Emslie stated that the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is not political. When asked if the game is political, Emslie stated, “No.”

“We’re just making a game,” said Emslie. Game Informer‘s Ben Hanson, who was conducting the interview, replied “That seems insane.” Emslie responded, “It seems insane to get political, to me.”

While it’s possible that Emslie could have been joking, due to the humorous nature of the interview, his tone seemed to be serious. You can check it out for yourself in the video above.

The notion that Modern Warfare is not political isn’t sitting well with some of the community, especially after Emslie described the game’s campaign as “a very relevant contemporary war story.” The marketing leading up to a game’s release is important and studios often have a plan for what can and cannot be said during interviews. It’s worth noting that interview questions with major studios, like this one, could be vetted and approved by PR well in advance. It’s unclear what the circumstances were, but this statement has stirred up some controversy, either way.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been no stranger to controversy. The game’s violence has been heavily discussed lately, most recently with the inclusion of the White Phosphorus Killstreak that some consider to be a glorification of chemical warfare. Modern Warfare’s overall tone and realism has generated discussion throughout its marketing campaign, with many believing that game is too graphic.

We’ll find out just how everything will play out when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare releases on October 25, 2019. A beta will go live for PS4 users in September.

What do you make of the comments made by Infinity Ward? Do you think Modern Warfare is political? Let us know!

[Source: Game Informer]