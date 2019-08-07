Recently, NetherRealm’s Community Manager, Tyler Lansdown, promised details would soon surface concerning a balance-centric patch for Mortal Kombat 11. That time has come, with the studio unleashing the latest update. In Patch 1.07, numerous MK11 combatants receive a whole host of balancing improvements, including DLC fighters Shang Tsung and Shao Kahn. In addition, the new update also adds several new brutalities to the experience. The patch is currently live on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, weighing in at around 5GB on the former and 6.12GB on the latter platform. There’s currently no word on when this patch will go live on Nintendo Switch and PC.

Patch 1.07 also brings the recently announced “Dimitri Vegas as Sub-Zero” skin to the title. It features a number of general gameplay adjustments, too, such as adding Variation details to the Pause Screen in Practice Mode, and improving the AI logic.

For a full rundown of general gameplay adjustments contained within Mortal Kombat 11’s Patch 1.07, check out the patch notes below:

Mortal Kombat 11 Update Patch Notes

General Gameplay Adjustments

Move list corrections

Improvements to AI logic

Added Color Blindness mode (Protanope, Deuteranope, & Tritanope) to Video Options

Added HDR TV Quality settings (Standard, High End, Professional) to Video Options

Added Variation info to the Pause Menu in Practice Mode

Added a 4 Star Ranking and replaced Damage Ratio with additional matchup information to the Kombat Breakdown after an Online Match or Kombat Kard Kareer Stats

Updated the visuals for the Real Time Frame Data Display in Practice Mode & Kombat Kard Match Replays

Added an additional Brutality victory pose for every character

Improved performance on many brutalities that were causing slowdown to occur

Fixes to visual issues with many brutalities

Added several new Brutalities for players to discover

Added “Dimitri Vegas as Sub-Zero” Skins and Mask to Sub-Zero Kustomizations available free to everyone

Front Punch + Front Kick button macro is now working correctly for all Krushing Blows in Practice Mode when the Easy Krushing Blows option is enabled

When a move that would have triggered a Krushing Blow trades with an invulnerable move on the same frame it will no longer result in neither move colliding

Fixed a rare visual issue with hitsparks during “Finish Him” dizzy state after winning the round with Fatal Blow

Mercy can now be performed using Front Kick + Back Kick button macro input if Button Shortcuts is enabled

Fixed a rare issue where a player could cause a high projectile to visually appear to pass through their character after a knockdown if they pressed and released the down direction at a precise timing and made no further inputs

Adjustment to victim regions after a character has missed a throw attempt

Adjustment to victim regions during many hit reactions

Adjustment to crouching victim regions for all characters except Baraka, Kabal, Kollector, Kotal Kahn, Liu Kang

Fixed an issues that could cause Up + Back Punch Wakeup Attacks & Flawless Block Attacks to sometimes not be invulnerable to a jumping attack that collides just before landing

Kombat League / Online

Minor online stability improvements

Fixed several rare online desync causes

Improved server Match Results arbitration when disconnects have happened in Ranked and Kombat League matches

Kombat League Point Decay now takes 72+ hours to trigger (up from 48+ hours)

Added a pop up message after Point Decay happens to the Online menu

Quitting from the rematch screen in online matches now requires a confirmation

Shang Tsung’s health will no longer sometimes be adjusted when morphing back after a Soul Steal in a Survivor KOTH match

Krypt Added more detailed “where to get” information to many items Towers of Time Johnny Cage Announcer added as a reward for getting into the top 10% of any week of Race Against Time

Added a new reward type (Bonus Character Reward) for Tower completion that awards a random skin, piece of gear, or augment for the character you use to defeat it

The cooldown on some modifiers will now start when it goes away instead of when triggered Stage Specific Adjustments Shaolin Trap Dungeon – Statue Slam is now +9 on hit (down from +38)

Nearly every character in the game’s roster receives balancing updates. The only fighters who aren’t undergoing change include Kabal and Sub-Zero. To see myriad adjustments coming to other 20-plus characters, be sure to check out the “Character Specific Adjustments” listed in the 1.07 patch notes.

During Evo 2019 last weekend, NetherRealm also unveiled new information about the Kombat Pack. For one, Nightwolf finally received a gameplay trailer and an August 13th release date. More details on the remaining DLC characters, consisting of Sindel, Spawn, and two still unannounced guest fighters, will go live on August 21st.

Mortal Kombat 11 is out now for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Reddit via MP1st]