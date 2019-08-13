Who doesn’t love it when developers and publishers laugh at their own work? The Final Fantasy official Twitter account has done exactly that with a tweet that both assures Final Fantasy VIII fans that the upcoming remaster is a legit remaster and dredges up a classic meme that pokes fun at FFVIII’s graphics.

It’s the best of both worlds, wrapped into one tweet that consists of a video and three emoticons.

The original meme is the exact same, albeit not in a gif or video form. It mocks Rinoa telling Squall that he’s the hottest guy around by zooming into his heavily pixelated face. Even though it’s been some time, the meme is still rather giggle-worthy. (It’s as funny as it was when Final Fantasy VII released and we all screamed the graphics would never be any better than this.)

So hey, at least we can expect the graphics to be greatly improved, yes? At least for this scene, anyway.

Even with that assurance, we still do not have a definitive release date for the game. All we know is that Final Fantasy VIII Remastered will release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC in 2019. Of course, if you absolutely cannot wait, you can replay FFVIII in all its pixelated glory now as a PSOne Classic via the PSP, Vita, or PS3. Unfortunately, it is not part of the PS Classic console. (But, Final Fantasy VII is!)

Which remastered Final Fantasy game are you hoping for next? I know that Final Fantasy VI is high on most people’s lists. I would like a port, not a remaster, but a direct port of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII. I know I’ll have to keep holding my breath for that one to show up.

[Source: Twitter]