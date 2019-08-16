A peculiar new site has popped up, courtesy of Sega, with the heading “HMKD.” Many are assuming this is a teaser site hinting towards the release of the developer’s next game. In the center of the webpage, you can sign up for email updates to “be the first to know” about the upcoming release.

Sega filed a trademark for “Humankind” in 2018, which aligns nicely with the new teaser site’s acronym of “HMKD.” Could this be the game Sega was referring to as part of a recent announcement? The press release noted that “visitors will be treated to a first-hand look at an all-new AAA game that has yet to be revealed to the public,” as part of Sega’s gamescom lineup. The full gamescom lineup will also include Catherine: Full Body, Two Point Hospital, and the Sega Genesis Mini / Mega Drive Mini, an addition to the aforementioned AAA title.

It’s unclear what “Humankind” is or if it will wind up being Sega’s new AAA project, but the clues do seem to point in that direction.

Earlier in May of 2019, Sega stated it wanted to focus more on online games in the West, which we might see the first signs of with its new AAA project. As demonstrated by one of Sega’s core teams, The Creative Assembly, online games tend to do quite well in the West, with franchises like Rome: Total War, Halo Wars 2, and Total War: Warhammer.

Depending on Sega’s development schedule, its next game could even make an appearance on next generation consoles, as the current generation seems to be wrapping up. At this time, we can’t know for sure, so we’ll have to keep a close eye on this story when gamescom rolls around on August 20, 2019.

What would you like to see from Sega? Do you think this teaser site is referencing its new game? Let us know!

[Source: Sega via Gematsu]