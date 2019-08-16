During San Diego Comic-Con 2019, McFarlane Toys unveiled a first look at its DOOM Slayer figure. Though an October 2019 launch was originally announced, its release date has since been moved up a bit. The DOOM Slayer figurine will now release on September 27th, according to its Amazon listing. Preorders are already live for the figure, which will cost $19.99.

Details about the figure have also surfaced. Much like McFarlane Toys’ line of Mortal Kombat figures, this DOOM-centric collectible will be seven inches tall. Thanks to “ultra articulation,” the DOOM Slayer will have 22 moving parts. The figure will come with a base and a few accessories, including a Super Shotgun, extended arm blade, and his sheathed arm blade. He’ll be neatly showcased in packaging with a DOOM-themed window box.

For a closer look at the figure, check out images featured in the gallery down below:

McFarlane Toys Doom Slayer Figure Preorders Are Now Live Online WATCH GALLERY

The DOOM Slayer figure from McFarlane Toys will be released just in time for the impending launch of DOOM Eternal, which will hit stores in November. Interestingly, the two Mortal Kombat figures–Scorpion and Sub-Zero–will also release on September 27th. At present, it is unclear whether McFarlane will add any more figurines to either of these two new video game lines of collectibles.

DOOM Eternal will release on November 22nd for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. During QuakeCon last month, id Software and Bethesda unleashed a bevy of news about the forthcoming new entry. Details about BATTLEMODE went live, including the reveal that this multiplayer component will see players receive free DLC post-launch. In addition, Executive Producer Marty Stratton announced a hub space for the game. Apparently, the area will be a dedicated hangout for the DOOM Slayer where players can learn even more about him.

[Source: Amazon, McFarlane Toys]