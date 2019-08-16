Should the stars align, the James Wan-produced Mortal Kombat film reboot may soon add another essential member to its cast. According to a report from Variety, New Line Cinema is currently in negotiations with Power Rangers star Ludi Lin to play the role of Liu Kang. However, nothing has been set in stone yet.

Lin is probably most well-known for playing the part of Zack, the Black Ranger, in 2017’s Power Rangers. Most recently, he was featured in Aquaman as Captain Murk and appeared in an episode of Netflix’s Black Mirror. If cast, Lin will serve as the second confirmed cast member for the Mortal Kombat movie. Joe Taslim of The Raid fame serves as the first, having been cast as Sub-Zero earlier this summer.

Details about the film itself are quite scarce, though the major figures in its creative team seem set in place. Simon McQuoid, a notable commercial director, will helm the project. Screenwriter Greg Russo penned the script. The Conjuring’s James Wan is on tap to produce, alongside other industry veterans such as Larry Kasanoff, whose resume includes 1995’s Mortal Kombat, and E. Bennett Walsh, who had a hand in developing Kill Bill: Volume 2.

If all goes according to schedule, production on the New Line feature will begin later this year in South Australia. Mortal Kombat’s production in the region will be a boon for the economy, especially since it will create approximately 580 jobs for South Australia’s film industry. This is mostly courtesy of Adelaide Studios’ Sound Stages’ involvement, and the use of Australian-based film crews. In fact, estimates suggest the area could receive a boost totaling somewhere in the ballpark of $49 million.

The rebooted Mortal Kombat film is currently slated to open in theaters on March 5, 2021.

[Source: Variety via Comic Book Resources]