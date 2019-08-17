Following the release of No Man’s Sky update 2.04, Hello Games has rolled out a number of small patches on the PC that are also headed to consoles. Updates 2.05, 2.06, 2.06 B, and 2.06 C fix various instances of the game crashing and resolve a number of stability issues.
The full patch notes can be found below. However, do note that not of all of these changes apply to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.
2.05
Bug fixes
- Fix for crashes occurring in the Space Anomaly.
- Fixed a number of issues causing some players to experience low framerate after visiting the Space Anomaly.
- Fixed a rendering related crash.
- Fixed an out of memory crash.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when manipulating inventory in close proximity to a high number of players.
- Fixed a crash affecting VR with supersampling enabled.
- Fixed a situation where network connectivity issues could prevent players from speaking to NPCs aboard the Space Anomaly.
- Fixed an issue where storage containers could not be accessed.
- Fixed a crash affecting unsupported VR hardware.
2.06
Bug fixes
- Fix for instance rendering crash.
- Added improved warnings for GPU issues.
- Added improved warnings for Vulkan driver support.
- Fix for incorrect fullscreen or max size on 4k/scaled displays.
- Fix for uninitialised render buffer returned from API.
- Fix for crash when incorrect number of freighters spawn.
- Fix for crash when disconnecting from Multiplayer in UI.
- Fix for crash on controller remapping screen.
2.06 B
Bug fixes
- Improved localisation.
- Fixes for more rare crashes in Nexus.
- Fixes for performance issues within the Nexus and Trading Posts.
- Fixes buffer in flight memory issues during loading.
- Reduced maximum base node count to allow very large bases to load better.
- Reduce render memory usage to improve stability in high watermark situations.
- Fix crash for older chipsets without SSE support.
- Fix cockpit screens and render targets from not rendering after precise Alt-Tab issue.
- Increase safety around alt-tab and windowing.
- Fix for crash during some factory interactions.
- Improve stability around freighters in multiplayer.
2.06 C
Bug fixes
- Reduce texture quality if it is causing an out of memory error.
- Don’t let the VR player punch in places they aren’t allow to use weapons.
- Revert to the non-device-local heap in low memory situations.
- Removed misleading version number from main menu.
We’ll update our readers when the patches are live on consoles.
