In what appears to a be somewhat subtle tease, a DICE developer has seemingly hinted that new single-player content on the way to Star Wars Battlefront II. If this does indeed prove to be the case, such news may hit the web during this week’s gamescom event in Cologne, Germany.

Star Wars Battlefront II’s potential single-player content tease came courtesy of a Twitter post from Dennis Brännvall, Battlefront’s Franchise Design Director. The tweet itself was incredibly brief and noted that Brännvall will soon arrive at gamescom. However, the hashtag attached to the post warrants the most attention. Check it out in the tweet linked below:

This could mean anything or have no meaning at all. Or, and this is most likely a stretch, maybe Brännvall’s hastag is a literal reference to Han Solo? We won’t know what Electronic Arts and DICE have planned until new information comes from the companies themselves. EA is slated to appear during Gamescom: Opening Night Live later today, so there could be an announcement soon.

In recent months, new Star Wars Battlefront II content have primarily been online-centric updates. The sequel’s August update, which launched earlier this month, added a brand-new set of Star Cards for a variety of the title’s heroes and villains. In Battlefront II’s July update, a host of Community Quests were brought online, allowing players to earn additional victory poses and voice lines for a number of characters. With all of this in mind, perhaps it is time for the single-player campaign to receive a boost of some sort.

Gamescom: Opening Night Live will stream later today at 2pm EST. Gamescom will kick off in full tomorrow, August 20th, and close later in the week on August 24th.

[Source: Dennis Brännvall on Twitter via SegmentNext]