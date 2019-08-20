Bandai Namco Entertainment has unleashed a brand-new look at its upcoming third-person action title, Code Vein. Included in this new look is a release date for the game’s upcoming console demo. On September 3rd, just weeks ahead of Code Vein’s launch, a demo will go live for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Presently, it does not seem as though the title’s PC version will receive a similar demo before launch.

See the trailer that announced this news in the video linked below:

In the demo, players will get to create and customize a character of their own. From there, the opening sections of Code Vein will be freely accessible for players to explore. What other content may feature in the console demo currently remains to be seen. Perhaps details on this front will go live as the demo’s release date draws near in the coming days.

Code Vein’s initial announcement arrived over two years ago in April 2017. Its reveal spawned out of a very clever #PrepareToDine teaser from Bandai Namco. Since then, the action RPG has remained on the mind of many a gamer. And it’s no wonder why, either. There simply aren’t enough vampire-centric action RPGs out in the wild for players to properly sink their teeth into.

In Code Vein, players assume the role of a Revenant in a time not too distant from our reality. The world as we know it has been destroyed, ruined by an unknown disaster. As such, survival is key. So, too, is the gift of power, typically exchanged in favor of a Revenant’s lost memories. Will the surviving Revenants give into their insatiable thirst for blood and lose all humanity? Or, might there still be hope along the way? Players will be able to find out for themselves soon enough.

Bandai Namco’s Code Vein launches late next month for the PS4, PC (Steam), and Xbox One on September 27th.

[Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment]