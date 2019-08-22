Jump Force’s Bakugo and Majin Buu DLC Are Coming Next Week

Bandai Namco has revealed when fans will be able to get their hands on the latest batch of Jump Force DLC. Both My Hero Academia’s Katsuki Bakugo and Dragon Ball Z’s Majin Buu (Good) are coming to the game next week on August 27th. Though, if you have the season pass, you’ll get to start using them on August 23rd. Four more DLC characters are still in the works and will arrive at a later date.

Back in April, Bandai Namco announced the full list of characters that’d be available in Jump Force’s first season of content. Madara Uchiha from Naruto: Shippuden, Trafalgar Law from One Piece, as well as Toshihiro Hitsugaya and Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez from Bleach are all still in the works. While each of the new characters is paid DLC, Bandai Namco has been releasing a steady stream of free content for players that have stuck around in Jump Force too.New characters, stages, cosmetics, and quests have been added into the game since its February launch.

For those interested, individual character packs can be purchased for $3.99 each or players may opt for the Character Pass, which costs $29.99. The pass will also give players early access to new characters a couple of days before they’re officially released. As of right now, three of the nine DLC characters are already available. My Hero Academia’s All Might, Hunter x Hunter’s Busicuit Krueger, and Seto Kaiba from Yu-Gi-Oh! are all playable in-game. Each character nets additional perks, like skills and avatar costumes, for players’ created characters.

While the idea of Jump Force is epic on paper, the game was seen as a painfully mediocre anime-brawler at best back when it launched in February. Nevertheless, Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft have kept up with supporting the game through updates and the aforementioned DLC drops. For example, the publisher also announced that Jump Force would be getting a Rematch button for online matches. This seems like it should’ve been something available at launch, but here we are nearly six months later.