Several users across various websites including Reddit have reported that Sony Interactive Entertainment sent them a free copy of critically-acclaimed PlayStation VR game, Astro Bot Rescue Mission.

A screenshot of an email shared by Reddit user XarmtheinsaneX reads:

Free game just for you! No catch, no strings… we’re just giving you a free PlayStation VR game. Download the award-winning ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission… and blast off on an epic adventure to save Captain ASTRO’s missing crew-bots. Use your exclusive voucher code at PlayStation Store now.

At the time of this writing, the Redditor has yet to confirm what region they are from. However, a quick look on Google led us to an Australian bargain and deals website where a user posted their own screenshot of the email, which confirms that users in Australia have been receiving the download code for free.

Oz Bargain user aja12 added that the terms & conditions contained within the email give the the impression that the offer is valid until December 2019 and targets select PlayStation Plus users.

A few Redditors who received the email claim that they don’t own PS VR, which made them wonder if the scheme targets those who have yet to purchase a unit. However, Redditor thirty3baboons said that they own a headset and received the email.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information. In the meantime, if you received the email, leave us a comment and let us know your region and whether you own PS VR or not.

[Source: Reddit, Oz Bargain]