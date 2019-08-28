Want to try your hand at being a suave secret agent? (No offense to Hitman’s Agent 47, of course.) It seems you may have to look no further than Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise. This logic-based puzzle title will hit the PlayStation 4 tomorrow, August 29th, and asks that players wear their thinking caps. Currently, pricing details are not available, as the title has yet to receive a page on the PlayStation Store.

In Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise, players assume the role of Agent A who infiltrates an enemy spy’s secret compound. The enemy spy, Ruby La Rouge, did not make such a job easy, however. To successfully foil La Rouge’s evil machinations, Agent A will need to get past a labyrinth of complex puzzles. While all of the puzzles are logic-based, players will still need to take close note of the environment. Remembering observations from earlier in the game may, in fact, aid in solving enigmas that crop up later down the line.

During A Puzzle in Disguise, Agent A will have plenty to work through. In total, the title features 35 unique environments, all available for the player to explore. There are well over 100 puzzles in need of solving, as well. About 100 of them are apparently “inventory-based,” according to the game’s official page on the PlayStation website. The remaining 50 puzzles or so include “puzzle screens.”

Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise features a gorgeous 1960s inspired art style, crafted by Australian developer Yak & Co. This two-person team based out of Melbourne, Australia have been developing the game for around five years.

For a closer look at what to expect from this puzzle-centric spy experience, check out the game’s PS4 announcement trailer from 2018 below:

In addition to the PS4, Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise is also set to release for the Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: PlayStation Blog, PlayStation]