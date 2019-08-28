As many may recall, licensed video game tie-ins to big budget Hollywood films were once all the rage. Unsurprisingly, Disney dipped its toe in these waters more than once. Now Nighthawk Interactive and Digital Eclipse are bringing two of these titles to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One. Aladdin, which originally launched in 1993 for the Sega Genesis, is getting a remaster alongside 1994’s The Lion King, which hit stores for the Super Nintendo. The compilation including both will launch as Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King for $29.99.

There’s no launch date yet, but the collection is slated to launch sometime this fall. The two titles will get an HD update to make them look crisper, an instant save feature, an interactive game viewer, and a rewind button. With the latter feature, players will be able rewind 15 seconds of gameplay time. Other additions to the collection include an unreleased “final cut” of Aladdin, and a “trade show demo” that hasn’t seen the light of day since 1993. In addition, fans can also look forward to a music player, curated art gallery, and behind-the-scenes interviews that will talk about the original titles’ development processes.

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King will have even more content packed in, courtesy of a number of different game versions. There will be both Sega Genesis, Game Boy, and Super Game Boy versions of both games in the collection. Furthermore, the SNES version of The Lion King’s SNES will be included.

Nighthawk Interactive, the Bridge Conductor Portal distributor, will be publishing the collection. Digital Eclipse, the team behind the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, is handling the game’s development. Preorders for the Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King collection are currently live online and at brick and mortar retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart.