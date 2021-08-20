A collection of classic Disney games could be heading to last-gen consoles as well as PC, according to a recent rating by the ESRB. By the looks of the rating’s description, the collection will feature classic platformer titles “based on” movies such as Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book. Furthermore, Disney Classic Games publisher Nighthawk Interactive will publish the upcoming collection.

The ESRB rating description mentions that the game will be a “collection of classic platformers,” and goes on to name Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book. Nighthawk Interactive did release the Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King collection in 2019. That collection features multiple game releases from the two franchises over the years, all available on the PS4 and other platforms.

The description is curious, however, because it doesn’t make much sense for Nighthawk to release a near-identical collection for the same exact platforms. However, it’s possible it could inlcude the Aladdin and Lion King sequels, or just an updated collection to bring The Jungle Book into the fold. The description states:

This is a collection of classic platformers based on the Disney movies Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book. Players run and jump through levels, using swords, fruit, or swipe-and-pounce attacks to strike enemies (e.g., guards, birds, snakes, monkeys). Combat is highlighted by sword-slashing sounds and cries of pain; enemies disappear amid puffs of smoke when defeated. Some enemies and bosses shoot projectiles (e.g., arrows) at players’ character.

What makes this new collection different is the inclusion of classic The Jungle Book game(s), which Nighthawk did not feature in the previous collection. In fact, The Jungle Book game series has never seen an official remastered release, unlike Aladdin and The Lion King.

If it’s any similar to the previous, this new collection should also include several different console versions of The Jungle Book games, from its original Sega Genesis release in 1994 to the GBA version released in 2003. Similarly, the collection should offer tons of quality of life improvements, and possibly the ability to rewind or skip through certain parts.

You can check out our review of the previous Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King collection to learn more.

[Source: Gematsu]