Many AAA titles have microtransactions baked in, to varying degrees, with some having more egregious examples of them than others. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will have in-game purchases as well, but we’ll have to wait a little while longer to hear more about them closer to launch. So if a game’s microtransactions can be a deal-breaker at times (looking at you, Star Wars: Battlefront II), you may want to pay attention.

In a Reddit thread asking when Infinity Ward would spill the beans about the game’s microtransactions, Senior Communications Manager Ashton Williams replied, “Please be patient. We hear you. And we’ll share more as we get closer to launch. Aka, we’ll say more when we’re ready. Thanks!”

The Call of Duty series has featured in-game purchases for a while now, but they’ve gotten increasingly more prominent with each iteration. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 included microtransactions, but added them after the game’s initial release.

Since some governments and fans alike have issues with microtransactions, sometimes companies like Activision add them after a game’s been released, possibly to avoid negative feedback around the launch of the game. Activision did this with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, as in-game purchases appeared a couple of months after the game released.

Microtransactions continue to be a hot topic in the video game industry, although we likely won’t see them disappear any time soon. Even the government has tried to get involved, as evidenced by “The Protecting Children from Abusive Games Act,” a bill proposed by U.S. senator Josh Hawley. This is an effort to ban pay-to-win microtransactions and loot boxes across many games played by minors.

We’ll keep you updated with Modern Warfare’s microtransactions as more information becomes available. For now, you can preorder Call of Duty: Modern Warfare from Amazon to get access to the upcoming beta.

How do you think Activision will implement Modern Warfare’s microtransactions? We’ll know for sure closer to the game’s October 25, 2019 release.

[Source: Reddit via MP1st]

