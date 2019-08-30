Ever since Castle Crashers Remastered was announced for PS4, fans have been wondering when they’d be able to get their hands on it. We won’t have to wait too much longer to play it, because it will becoming soon after the Nintendo Switch version’s September 17, 2019 debut. In addition to that, we got a lot more information about what will be included in the remastered version, along with major differences between it and the original version. The majority of the improvements are visual, but there are other minor adjustments.

The Behemoth will bring Castle Crashers Remastered to the PS4 “shortly after” the Switch version’s launch. The company explained that the PS4 version is in the final stages of the submission process, which is “the very last step that needs to be completed” before the game launches. The Behemoth doesn’t want to announce the game’s exact date until everything is totally finalized, so we’ll have to wait a little longer.

Castle Crashers Remastered will be $14.99 and include a few new features. The game will apparently be “five times more beautiful” than the original, run at 60 frames per second, have all previously released DLC, and include performance enhancements. On PS4, the Dualshock 4 will light up according to your character’s color, much like you’ve seen with other games that feature a roster of playable characters. Unfortunately, Castle Crashers Remastered won’t have cross-platform play,so users will have to stick with friends on the same system.

So when do you think PS4 players will get to play Castle Crashers Remastered? Are you excited to play it again? Let us know!

[Source: The Behemoth]