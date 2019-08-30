After Hopoo Games announced their cooperative roguelike Risk of Rain 2 for Nintendo Switch, the developer promised that it’d released this summer on other platforms as well including PS4. Before any official announcement was made players noticed that the game appeared on the PSN Store earlier today for $29.99. Finally, during Gearbox’s PAX West 2019 showcase the publisher showed off a new trailer revealing the game’s console launch.

Risk of Rain 2 originally launched on PC via Steam Early Access in late March. Despite being an Early Access title, the game felt like a complete experience and was praised by critics and fans alike. The version available on PS4 is in the same state as the PC version so it’s technically still in Early Access. Updates will likely come down the line at the same time as the PC version of the game.

Risk of Rain 2 is a roguelike third-person shooter where you and up to four other players can scavenge various maps fighting enemies and bosses while collecting loot powerups in the process. Each playthrough will be different with new levels, bosses, enemies, and loot. Like other games in the genre, players can expect some tough challenges and powerful loot that’ll buff their character abilities.

As development support continues on the title players can expect new characters, features, items, and enemies will be continually added. All of the new content will come to the game free of charge. According to the game’s Steam listing, a new character, stage, boss, and items are planned to go live in September (though it’s unclear if there will be update parity with the PS4 version). More updates will follow throughout the fall and winter season.

The original Risk of Rain came to both PS4 and PS Vita in early 2016. While the game has many of the same features and systems as its sequel, the first title takes on a more retro 2D art style.