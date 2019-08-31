At PAX West 2019, Gearbox Software outlined its post-launch plans for Borderlands 3, which includes free content updates, a new map, and the game’s first paid downloadable content that’ll release before the year’s over.

Details are as follows:

Bloody Harvest Event

Free content update

Spooky activities

Unique event rewards

Maliwan Takedown

Free content update

An all-new map

Challenging new enemies

Take down an all-new boss

Earn powerful rewards

DLC 1 (paid content)

Included with Season Pass

New campaign add-on

Further details about the DLC will be announced in due course.

Gearbox also announced that Greg Miller and the Kinda Funny Games crew will be hosting a series of Borderlands 3 discussions starting September 18th, which will offer players more information about what’s to come.

Last but not least, PlayStation VR players will be getting the Bad Ass Mega Fun (BAMF) DLC pack for Borderlands VR for free on September 6th. The content includes 16 pieces of DLC from Borderlands 2.

“Now you can fully immerse yourself in VR versions of the DLC campaigns Captain Scarlet and Her Pirate’s Booty, Mr. Torgue’s Campaign of Carnage, Sir Hammerlock’s Big Game Hunt, and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep,” wrote Gearbox. “You can also play the Mechromancer and Psycho classes, take on all five Headhunter DLC packs and the Creature Slaughter Dome, and equip the goodies of both Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Packs plus the Vault Hunter Heads and Skin packs.”

Borderlands 3 will release on September 13th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Borderlands]

