In an interview with the Japanese publication Famitsu, Final Fantasy VII Remake director Tetsuya Nomura revealed some details about what Square Enix plans to share in regard to the upcoming title at Tokyo Game Show 2019. For the first time, fans will get the chance to see the members of Shinra for the first time. A group known as the Turks works under Shinra and fans will remember notable characters from the group like Reno, Elena, and Tseng, who all make reoccurring appearances throughout the original game.

Since Final Fantasy VII Remake will only cover the section of the game that takes place in Midgar, it’s likely that the Turks and Shinra will act as the primary antagonists in the game early on. Sephiroth, the game’s big baddie, isn’t as fleshed out in these earlier moments of the original game so don’t expect to see him too much when the title comes out on March 3, 2020. As of right now, Square Enix doesn’t know how many parts Final Fantasy VII Remake will be so it’s unclear when we’ll get to see many iconic moments between Sephiroth and a handful of other characters, but expanding Midgar into an entire game for itself bodes well for expanded looks at Shinra and the Turks.

Final Fantasy VII Remake was one of the most popular games at E3 2019. Fans finally got the chance to see how the combat will work in-game as well as a closer look at the opening hours and, of course, Tifa Lockhart in action. The combat is adapted from the original game, with the Active Time Battle system making a return in a new and exciting way. Players will be able to enjoy the game as an action RPG, but with the simple press of a button, they can go into a mode that stops time allowing for more precise inputs and strategies.

Tokyo Game Show will begin on September 11 and run until September 15. Fans can expect to see everything the Final Fantasy VII Remake team has under wraps around then.

[Source: ryokutya via DualShockers]