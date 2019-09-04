Yesterday, Ubisoft unveiled its first year plans for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint’s post-launch content. However, there is something else the company may pursue that was not laid out in the Year 1 roadmap. Apparently, Ubisoft is looking into cross-play support for the upcoming Ghost Recon entry. Whether or not such plans will come to fruition presently remains to be seen, but it at least seems to be something on the development team’s radar.

During a recent interview with MMORPG, Creative Director Eric Couzian was asked whether cross-play support would eventually arrive for the game. While Couzian could not divulge any specifics, he did tease that cross-player represents one of the developer’s post-launch plans for Breakpoint. In the interview, Couzian told MMORPG the following: “We have big plans for post-launch. So there will be plenty of Episodes, a new Class, everything. Of all the subjects, this one, cross-play, is part of them. So you will get news later on this.”

When this news will come remains to be seen. But, all in all, there’s still plenty not known about Breakpoint’s post-launch content. Though Ubisoft provided a roadmap of content, it primarily serves as an overview of what to expect. For instance, new story-centric content will launch with each of the three episodes, but the company has yet to detail what will feature in the content itself. Should fans expect several story missions that encompass a wider narrative, or will each piece of story DLC be nestled within a single mission? This information and more should become clearer throughout the coming months.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is slated to arrive next month on October 4th for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Just weeks later, fans will be able to dive even further into the game’s fictional world of Auroa, thanks to the Future Press-published companion book. The World of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint will launch on October 31st; preorders are already live online.

[Source: MMORPG via Wccftech]