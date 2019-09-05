Still holding out a little bit of hope that Anthem can get better after a rocky launch? BioWare’s Casey Hudson gave the community an update on the state of development for many current and future games, including Anthem. As part of a lengthy blog post, Hudson assured the community that Anthem would continue to evolve and improve, but that it would “take time.”

Here’s the full excerpt pertaining to Anthem:

Over the last few weeks we’ve been ramping up our Cataclysm events in Anthem – a season-long event with new arenas, enemies, challenges, and rewards. We have a big team working on Anthem in both Austin and Edmonton, and while it’s been great to see the community response to Cataclysm, I know there’s a lot more work to do to bring out the full potential of the game. We have plans for those more fundamental improvements, but they’ll take time. While the team works towards the longer-term vision of the game, they will also continue to deliver updates to features and content. I believe in Anthem and would love to see its world grow, evolve, and thrive for years to come. Thanks for your patience and support as we do the work of constantly improving and expanding the experience.

The game has received a lot of criticism from the community, especially after the release of the Cataclysm event back in June. Many players said the event wasn’t what was promised, as the community at large was left underwhelmed. Still, BioWare is continuing to support the game, even with its criticisms.

Recently, the game received its 1.3.0 update, featuring a host of fixes, new story missions, and yet another Cataclysm event. Although, since the game’s launch, its player base has dropped drastically. Interestingly, despite Anthem’s criticisms, it’s still one of the year’s best-selling games, taking the number one spot on the February 2019 NPD list.

Based on Hudson’s statement, we haven’t seen the last of Anthem, even if its improvements will roll out more slowly than players would like.

What do you make of this update? Let us know your thoughts on Anthem below!

[Source: BioWare]