It’s hard to believe the Sega Dreamcast and the original Shenmue came out 20 years ago (hooray for feeling old). It’s true, and Limited Run Games has a special treat to commemorate their birthdays. Starting on September 9, 2019, you’ll be able to preorder a Shenmue III Collector’s Edition that features a ton of goodies to make you feel nostalgic for Sega’s last console.

Here’s what you can look forward to with the Shenmue III Collector’s Edition through Limited Run Games:

Physical copy of the game

Stickers featuring classic iconography from the game

Commemorative Dreamcast case with reversible inlays

Patches with iron-on authentic designs from the series

Double sided Phoenix/Dragon mirror

Light box Shoji Door styled desk lamp

Oddly, Limited Run Games does not have a price listed for the package, but they will likely announce that closer to the game’s preorder date. Limited Run did confirm that only 5,000 will be available, sticking true to the company’s name.

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Dreamcast with a Shenmue III Collector’s Edition for PS4, featuring a commemorative Dreamcast case! This CE will be available to pre-order on Monday, September 9 beginning at 12pm ET, only on https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. pic.twitter.com/TdLiuvMapa — Limited Run RIVER CITY GIRLS (@LimitedRunGames) September 5, 2019

Look out for preorders to go live on Limited Run Games on September 9th beginning at 12pm ET. If you’re only wanting to get your hands on the standard edition, we’ve got you covered. Preorder through Amazon here.

Shenmue III is a product of one of the most successful Kickstarter campaigns ever. It was announced at E3 2015 and ended up funding over $7 million at the end of its crowdfunding run. That combined with the long 18-year gap between Shenmue II and Shenmue III make its release a momentous occasion with a ton of hype from die hard fans.

Shenmue III will release for PS4 on November 19, 2019. Will you be getting your hands on a copy? Either the standard version or the Limited Run Collector’s Edition? Let us know!

[Source: Twitter]

