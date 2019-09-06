The month of August 2019 was headlined by a few major releases, like No Man’s Sky’s Beyond update, Control, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, and Madden NFL 20. Surprise! Madden NFL 20 was the month’s most downloaded PS4 game. But how did the other games fare?

For starters, Minecraft is still running strong, taking the number two spot for the month, followed by the unstoppable Grand Theft Auto V. Those are two games that consistently make the top 10 list when it comes to number of downloads. Old favorites, like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Battlefield 4, Rocket League, and Overwatch, have cracked the top 20. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege took the number five spot for the month and has recently hit an impressive milestone with its player count. No Man’s Sky also did well, reaching the number 15 position, thanks to its Beyond VR expansion.

Interestingly, Control did not even crack the top 20, despite its positive critical reception, while The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan just barely made the list, taking the number 20 spot.

Here are the PlayStation Store’s top downloaded games for August 2019:

Madden NFL 20 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Grand Theft Auto V Marvel’s Spider-Man Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Remnant: From the Ashes Black Desert PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Rocket League EA Sports UFC 3 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition ARK: Survival Evolved No Man’s Sky Star Wars Battlefront II Battlefield 4 Need for Speed Payback Overwatch The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

We also got word of August’s top PSVR downloads, which featured the usual suspects you’d expect. The top PSVR games don’t seem to change much from month to month, unless a new game releases on that platform.

Here are the month’s top PSVR downloads:

Beat Saber Superhot VR Job Simulator Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted PlayStation VR Worlds Vacation Simulator Arizona Sunshine Blood & Truth Creed: Rise to Glory Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

