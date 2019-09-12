The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta is live today on PS4 for players who preordered the game, allowing fans to finally try out the full scope of the multiplayer for themselves. An alpha test last month showcased the new 2v2 Gunfight mode, giving just a small taste of what was to come. This beta is the first of a few iterations, and getting access now will allow you to participate in all of them. Here’s the full Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta schedule:

Weekend 1 (PS4 Only)

September 12-13 – PS4 Early Access. For preorders and people with special codes (like we have to hand out right here!).

* Full Open Access for PS4 owners will continue into the second weekend.

Weekend 2 (Crossplay Test)

September 19-20 – Xbox One/PC Early Access. For all PS4 owners and those who preordered on Xbox One or PC. You can also use one of the codes we give out here to get in early on Xbox One or PC.

*For the duration of the second weekend beta test, full cross-platform play will be active.

Over the course of both weekends, the beta will feature a suite of changing maps, modes, and content for players to participate in. Activision and Infinity Ward promise “surprises” throughout. But enough of the nitty-gritty details! How do you get yourself a code? Simple. Just grab a code from the widget below. Since the beta is already underway, we want to give you as much time as possible with the game, so we’re giving our loyal readers a first come, first served opportunity to grab codes and get playing.

To redeem your beta key:

You must redeem your code at www.callofduty.com/beta

Pick the sku you want to play on and you will be sent a code for that specific platform

On PS4 can be used for both weekends. Note that if you select Xbox One or PC, you will be limited to the second beta weekend.

These will work for the days below:

PS4 : Sept 12-13 (Early Access)

: Sept 12-13 (Early Access) Xbox : Sept 19-20 (Early Access)

: Sept 19-20 (Early Access) PC: Sept 19-20 (Early Access)

Did you manage to grab one of the Call of Duty Modern Warfare multiplayer beta access keys? Let us know what you think of the latest game’s multiplayer in the comments below.