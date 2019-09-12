In Cyberpunk 2077, the Lifepath system will allow players to determine the player character V’s background. There are three in total—Nomad, Corpo, or Street Kid—each with their own origin story and starting location. For now, very few specifics are known about Lifepaths. However, one CD Projekt RED developer has revealed that the three option will be different enough that players will hopefully want to play through the game multiple times.

The studio’s Senior Quest Designer, Philipp Weber, touched on this during a recent Q&A session on CD Projekt’s community forums. Weber explained that each of the three Lifepath options allowed the development team to explore nonlinear narrative options in myriad ways. As such, the roleplay possibilities for players are numerous, and will hopefully encourage fans to play Cyberpunk 2077 more than once. Weber made note of the following during the Q&A:

As quest designers we were already used to tell nonlinear stories, so having a character like V gave us more of what we already like to do. The lifepaths are actually one of my favorite features, because they just give us more roleplaying opportunities. A nomad can of course solve some problems much better than a corpo, but put him into a board room and he might not really have the best way to lead a conversation the way he wants to. So when we come up with challenges, we also like to think how different lifepaths could solve them effectively. This will hopefully give players lots of motivation to play the game multiple times, because they can have a completely new experience. The new gameplay options thanks to our fluid class system essentially give us more opportunities to make our quests even more nonlinear. It’s a lot of fun to work with our level and encounter designers on locations for our quests, because there are always so many different options we can come up with. And sometimes, these options can then also change the story, so just like the lifepath, these gameplay abilities just make it easier for us to make the quest more nonlinear than ever.

It should be intriguing to see just how this all plays out in the end. Based on what Weber revealed in his above statement, it seems Cyberpunk 2077 may feature an incredible variety of narrative branches. Hopefully, more about this will be discussed in details as the title’s launch draws closer.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One early next year on April 16, 2020. Just a few days later on April 21st, Dark Horse Books will offer fans another chance to dive into the world of Night City with the launch of an expansive lore book, The World of Cyberpunk 2077.

[Source: CD Projekt RED Forums]

