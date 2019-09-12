On September 10, 2019, we saw the release of The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series, a collection of all four seasons and the interstitial Michonne season. However, upon release on PS4, the game was broken for many players. Some weren’t even able to boot up the game. Skybound Games has issued a patch addressing this issue, and it is now fixed for PS4 users with update 1.02. You can download it right now.

Apparently, the day-one patch for the collection had some unintentional side effects, causing the crash to occur on PS4. Before the day-one patch, the game was perfectly playable on that platform. This issue was only impacting PS4 users.

Hey all – we are so sorry about the PS4 issues! We know and we see em. We’re hard at work on some fixes, we’ll let you know as soon as we can! — Skybound Games (@skyboundgames) September 10, 2019



Skybound Games took over after Telltale shut down in the fall of 2018, finishing the rest of The Walking Dead: Season 4 and putting together the nice collection for the The Telltale Definitive Series. Interestingly, Telltale is back, sort of, after a company called LCG Entertainment purchased Telltale’s assets and initiated in a company relaunch. It’s unclear if the company plans on working on new games or what its intentions are, but it’s an interesting development, nonetheless.

In addition to being a convenient collection, The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series also features 10+ hours of bonus content, a slight visual upgrade, and a “Graphic Black” filter to make the game look like the comics.

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series is available and in working condition on PS4 right now. Have you gotten a chance to play? Let us know!

[Source: Skybound Games]