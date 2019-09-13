By now, most have heard something about A Plague Tale: Innocence. The adventure weaves a harrowing experience about a brother and sister duo, and it continues to receive praise from critics and audiences alike. For some, it may have flown under the radar, though. For others, the question of whether the experience is worth the $40 investment keeps them at bay. Thankfully, a free trial launched, allowing players on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One to experience the title free of charge.

In the demo, players will get to venture into A Plague Tale: Innocence’s first chapter. At the time of writing, it remains to be seen whether this demo will be available permanently or if it has an end date.

After announcing the demo’s release, publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Asobo Studio launched a free trial trailer. Check out a glimpse of what to expect from the title’s demo in the following video:

The game’s free trial comes with a pretty hefty download size on the PlayStation 4, clocking in at just over 10GB total. By comparison, A Plague Tale: Innocence’s full size is a little under 38GB on the platform.

At least trying out the much celebrated experience seems worth the trouble, though. It launched in May 2019 to a primarily positive reception. PSLS’ review of the Asobo Studio game awarded it an 8.5/10, lauding its story, characters, and myriad puzzle challenges.

In this grim tale, players assume the role of Amicia, who guides her younger brother Hugo through a plague-ridden French villages in the mid-14th Century. The odds are stacked against the siblings, as they can only use stealth and the occasional well-placed slingshot attack to make their way past Inquisition soldiers and hordes of rat swarms.

A Plague Tale: Innocence is available now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

