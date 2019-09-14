Capcom Producer, Matt Walker, has taken to Twitter to address fans’ concerns about Project Resistance, the recently-announced asymmetrical co-op experience set in the Resident Evil universe.

According to Walker, it was time for the publisher to “branch out” and offer something new. He’s of the view that players lose interest if developers continue to put out similar experiences with every new installment within an IP, and expressed confidence in the upcoming title.

In a series of tweets, Walker wrote:

Been seeing a lot of people who are not pleased with the idea that we’re making Project Resistance. It’s totally valid that people want more of that quality core experience offered in RE2 and RE7. My take – we as a company need to continue to branch out and try to offer up new gameplay in addition to refining the experiences people expect from us. If we just continue to offer up the same thing over and over again, people will gradually lose interest with what we’re making. Project Resistance offers up a really interesting way to do that. The most important part? That it’s a great survival horror experience, if non-traditional. I think we confuse things when we make things related to IP that don’t actually stay true to the core spirit of the IP, but this project happily doesn’t fall into that trap. I can’t wait till the closed beta to have more people actually play it and see how it is a refreshing new take, but very surely survival horror at its core. People who have played it have been positive, and I hope during CBT even more people will have fun playing it. We’re also earnestly trying to get feedback from people who have played it so we can actually make it better, which I feel is fairly rare from a publisher of our size. Based on that feedback, it could grow from a project to a fantastic game.

Project Resistance is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Matt Walker (Twitter) via ResetEra]