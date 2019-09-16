Square Enix’s Brings Arts line of collectibles will introduce a new addition early next year. Kingdom Hearts III’s Roxas is being immortalized with an action figure, set to begin shipping sometime in April 2020. The stunning piece, which stands a little under six inches tall, has an $80 price tag. However, if you act fast, you may be able to catch the Roxas action figure at a 10% discount for $72. Preorders are currently live on the company’s official online storefront.

The Roxas figure from Bring Arts is adorned with the character’s signature expression, hairstyle, and coat. Each of these facets are incredibly detailed, and the same can be said of the accessories the figure will ship with. Roxas’ accessories include two Key Blades, Oblivion and Oathkeeper, four pair of hands, and three interchangeable head sculpts. In addition, the Roxas figurine will come packaged with a display stand.

For a close up look at the new Bring Arts action figure of Roxas and all of its accessories, check out the image gallery below:

Bring Arts Kingdom Hearts 3 Roxas Figure is Available to Preorder WATCH GALLERY

Kingdom Hearts III launched earlier this year to predominately positive reviews. And, after years of waiting, the hype surrounding the title still hasn’t quite died down. Fans’ excitement for the franchise’s latest entry will likely continue to build as this year winds to a close, since there’s a bevy of new content on the way in the form of the Re:MIND DLC.

Slated to launch on a not yet specified date this winter, the Re:MIND DLC will give players plenty to explore. Namely, the content includes a Secret Episode with a boss, the the “ReMIND” scenario, and a new Limit Episode, which also features a boss. Square Enix also plans to release free content with the DLC, consisting of a new form and Key Blade.

Kingdom Hearts III is out now on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Square Enix Store]