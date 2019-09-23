On Batman Day 2019, which was September 21st, the Caped Crusader was celebrated worldwide. Even in Fortnite. Around the globe, cities shined the Bat-Signal into night skies or across prominent structures. In a tweet celebrating the Bat’s 80th anniversary, Batman: Arkham Origins developer WB Games Montréal posted one such video. The 30-second clip features far more than a mere salute to the Dark Knight, though. It additionally showcases three teaser images, all flashing for a split-second at different intervals. At least one image directly references the Court of Owls, suggesting the next Batman game could involve it.

See the tweet from WB Games Montréal below:

@WBGamesMTL is proud to celebrate Batman’s 80th anniversary with rest of the world during #BatmanDay #Batman80 pic.twitter.com/4VGz9kBWxj — WB Games Montréal (@WBGamesMTL) September 22, 2019

What gives even more credence to the teaser is a since-deleted tweet from Court of Owls creator, Scott Snyder. Below is a screenshot of Scott Snyder’s deleted tweet, which was a reply to WB Montreal’s post.

SCOTT SNYDER DELETED THIS IMMEDIATELY THE COURT OF OWLS ARE COMING pic.twitter.com/nvmrdSZdNZ — Battman (@BatmanFiles) September 22, 2019

Rumors about this particular type of Batman title have been floating around for nearly a year. Speculation initially kicked into gear last December, due in large part to similar hints on social media from WB Montréal developers.

Snyder’s now deleted response adds fuel to the fire and raises the question of whether he’s been involved with the rumored game’s development. Should that prove true, this would not be the first time a Batman writer has lent their talents to a game’s narrative. Paul Dini, notably known for creating Harley Quinn, wrote the scripts for Arkham Asylum and Arkham City.

With the Court of Owls project hinted at again, fans are left pondering the future of the Arkham franchise. Will WB Montréal’s new title take place in the Arkhamverse? If so, might it serve as a prequel or a sequel to Arkham Knight? Truthfully, it could go either way. In the comics, Dick Grayson/Nightwing’s family is closely tied to the Court. Were he to don the cowl in a post-Arkham Knight continuity, it’d be interesting to see Grayson’s Batman stumbling across one of the most fascinating mysteries in recent Batman mythos.