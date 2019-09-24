It’s been a big day for The Last of Us Part II, thanks to a brand-new trailer and release date announcement. Following the emergence of such information, more details about the Naughty Dog adventure surfaced. Much like the franchise’s first entry, the sequel will launch with multiple editions. Particularly of interest, however, isn’t merely a nice statue or gorgeous steel book. Instead, many are shifting their focus to the game’s size. According to the “Features” section of a Best Buy product listing, The Last of Us Part II will launch with two discs, similar to Red Dead Redemption 2 before it. As such, fans should expect a pretty hefty download size, probably something around the 100GB mark, give or take.

On Twitter, Wario64 shared the news in the following post:

The Last of Us Part II is a two-disc game pic.twitter.com/InGoh7Mu2D — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 24, 2019

If this proves true, and it certainly seems to be the case, the game will be massive. Should things work in a fashion similar to Red Dead 2, one disc will likely be used to copy information onto the PS4. Meanwhile, players will insert the second disc in the console for playing.

Naughty Dog’s upcoming title will release with three special editions, in addition to the standard version. The Ellie Edition counts as the most expensive of the bunch, costing $230. It comes with the following:

A Steel Book Including the Full Game

12-inch Ellie Statue

48-Page Mini Art Book from Dark Horse

Ellie’s Backpack

Ellie’s Bracelet

Logo Patch

Lithograph Art Print and Thank You Letter

7-inch Vinyl Record

Set of 5 Stickers

Set of 6 Enamel Pins

PS4 Dynamic Theme (Digital)

Set of 6 PSN Avatars (Digital)

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Mini Art Book

The Collector’s Edition is cheaper, priced at $170. Packaged within it is everything in the Ellie Edition, minus Ellie’s Backpack, Logo Patch, and 7-inch Vinyl Record. Finally, the Special Edition, which costs $80, only includes the steel book and art book as special items. The latter’s digital extras only feature the PS4 Dynamic Theme and 6 PSN Avatars.

The Last of Us Part II will come to the PlayStation 4 early next year on February 21, 2019.

[Source: Best Buy via Wario64 on Twitter]