EA and Respawn Entertainment have released a new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order trailer, giving us a deeper look into the game’s story and characters. Although the trailer is short, clocking in at just under two minutes, there’s quite a bit of content to unpack. Much of the trailer is cinematic, with only a handful of gameplay sections. Still, it gives us a good idea of the game’s tone and the characters’ motivations, especially protagonist Cal Kestis and his mentor Cere Junda.

You can check out the new trailer below:

In the trailer, Cere tells Cal, “I know you don’t trust me. But we have a common enemy and a common cause.” The trailer opens with Cere apparently rescuing Cal from a lightsaber-wielding foe, and Cal soon meets her shipmate. Throughout the trailer we get hints about Cal’s mission (hence the name of the trailer), but like anything surrounding the Star Wars license, much of the story is still shrouded in mystery.

We also got a look at some of Jedi: Fallen Order’s fast-paced action combat, with a few scenes focusing on Cal taking down a number of enemies. You can catch a quick glimpse of him battling it out against a giant winged-creature as well as a high-energy lightsaber duel against the game’s antagonist, Second Sister.

Make sure to preorder Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order from Amazon. It will release on November 15, 2019.

What did you think of the new trailer? Are you getting excited for its release this fall? Let us know!

