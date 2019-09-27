The PlayStation Hits collection packages great games in a special box and marks the price to $20 a piece. This branding has existed since the PS2 era, when it was known as Greatest Hits. Clearly, reprinting games in such a fashion has proven a successful avenue for Sony in the PS4 era, as well. As such, the company is now adding another seven titles to the lineup of games. Among the new additions are three PS4 exclusives and four Ubisoft-published titles.

See the games coming to the PlayStation Hits collection in the list below:

Far Cry 4

God of War

Gran Turismo Sport

Rayman Legends

The Crew

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Watch Dogs

These red labelled titles listed above will hit store shelves with their $20 price tag on October 4th. They’ll also be available to purchase digitally on the PlayStation Store. In fact, listings on the PS Store suggest the four Ubisoft titles are already available to buy on the digital storefront.

The seven new additions join over 40 other PlayStation Hits, all of which are featured on the PlayStation Hits page for the company’s United States website. Prices and games for the collection vary in Canada.

Earlier this summer, Sony expanded the branding with a total of five experiences, including: Friday the 13th: The Game, God of War III Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, Nioh, and Resident Evil 7. At this rate, it would not be surprising if another selection of games joined the lineup in the next few months.

