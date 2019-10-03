Lucas Pope has announced that his recent adventure game, Return of the Obra Dinn will be coming to PlayStation 4 on October 18th.

Originally released exclusively on PCs on October 18th, 2018, the adventure game will finally be making its way to PlayStation 4 exactly one year later. The adventure game Return of the Obra Dinn was critically acclaimed when it first came out. The game takes place in the year 1807, when a ship called the Obra Dinn drifts into port after it went missing five years ago. The entire crew is dead, and it’s up to you to go through the ship, find what you can, listen to the stories left behind, and try to determine what actually happened. You’ll have to examine bodies and cross-reference with a manifest and personal journals to compare events and try to set the story straight.

While the gameplay was lauded, a lot of praise was also put towards the game’s graphical style. Looking like an old Game Boy screen, Return of the Obra Dinn uses a 3D world, pixelated style, and very small amount of colors, mostly consisting of blacks, white, and dark greens. It gives a very unique look to the game, and makes it stand out from other first person adventure games.

Return of the Obra Dinn is developed by Lucas Pope, an indie developer. He’s worked on several games, but as far as PlayStation related ones go he’s mostly known for creating Papers, Please, which was released on the PlayStation Vita on December 12th, 2017. In Papers, Please you were a border guard for the country of Arstotzka, and you had to decided who to let in and out of the country based on their passports. Along the way you also had to be careful not to let someone with a gun or bomb in, and make sure to do your job well enough to keep your family fed and healthy.