Looking to add more Bloodborne memorabilia to your collection? The Good Smile Company has you covered, with plans to release a newly announced Nendoroid figurine based on the FromSoftware title. This particular figurine will be a Nendoroid Hunter that depicts the player-made character as it often appears in marketing material. Presently, details about Good Smile’s Nendoroid Hunter are scarce, but it’s supposedly “coming soon.”

News of the figurine’s eventual launch comes by way of the Good Smile Company’s official Twitter page. Yesterday, the Japan-based manufacturer shared an image featuring the Nendoroid Hunter’s design. No pictures of the actual figure or a even sculpted prototype have been publicly shown just yet. Regardless, the mere tease of the Nendoroid’s design is eye-catching. See it pictured in the following tweet:

Typically, Nendoroids cost anywhere between $40 to $70 USD or more. The Bloodborne figure is bound to be similarly priced, as well. More details on this matter are likely to surface in the weeks and months ahead.

Despite FromSoftware’s silence concerning a potential sequel, 2019 has been a good year for Bloodborne. In April, CMON crowdfunded resources for a Bloodborne board game. It didn’t take long for the Kickstarter to reach its funding goal, earning over $1 million in a 24-hour period. Last month, Laced Records released the game’s soundtrack on vinyl, which, unsurprisingly, sold out in no time. Just recently, the Bloodborne fan community shared plans for a special unofficial event, asking players to “Return to Yharnam” once again for Halloween.

[Source: Good Smile Company on Twitter]