The long-rumored Batman Court of Owls project is one of gaming’s worst-kept secrets, and while its existence hasn’t been officially confirmed and there’s still plenty of mystery surrounding it, we do know that long-time Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy won’t be making an appearance. In an interview with JOE.ie, Conroy stated simply that he was not involved with the project. After multiple teases from developer WB Montreal, we’re fairly certain the team has something Batman-related up its sleeve, and if it does, someone else will be taking on the role as the caped-crusader.

Conroy has voiced Batman across multiple animated shows and video games since 1992, making him among the most iconic voice actors in the business. However, according to Conroy, when asked about his involvement with the supposed Court of Owls project, he simply replied “I’m not.”

He later went on to express his love for the games he’s starred in, specifically Rocksteady’s lineup of Batman games, stating:

I’m not a gamer, but I have been guided through playing the game, by the Rocksteady [makers of Arkham Asylum, City, and Knight] people. And boy, it is spectacular. I can see why people are so addicted to them. The feeling of flying through Arkham with Batman is just incredible.

Of course, without knowing exactly how JOE worded the question in their interview, this could be an elaborate ruse. The next Batman game could (and likely will) feature the Court of Owls, but calling it the Batman Court of Owls game may have left Conroy a big out if that’s not the title or main theme. Without official confirmation from the developer, all we can do is speculate.

If true, who will star as Batman/Bruce Wayne? A tease by Roger Craig Smith points to his involvement as Batman in the supposed game. It’s not a stretch to imagine he’d step back into the role. After all, Smith led the role in 2013’s Batman: Arkham Origins, made by the same developer, so it would make sense to see him return.

What do you make of Kevin Conroy’s lack of involvement in the rumored Batman game? What do you think of WB Montreal’s teases? Let us know!

[Source: Joe.ie]