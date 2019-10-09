Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled has just received a much-requested feature implemented into its online mode. As of October 9, 2019, players can now participate in skill-based matchmaking, allowing users with similar skill levels to be paired together in competitive races. Gone is the frustration of losing to players who are way too good, or stomping the competition against inexperienced players. Much of the community is pleased with this implementation, as noted by comments on ResetEra and Twiiter.

A tweet from developer Beenox can be found below, confirming the feature’s implementation:

Heads up CTR fans – we’ve been testing skill-based matchmaking in CTR Nitro-Fueled and rolled it out this week for online play. Dive in and let us know how you think it’s going! — Beenox (@BeenoxTeam) October 9, 2019

The addition of skill-based matchmaking comes just after the announcement of the game’s upcoming Grand Prix Events that are planned for the rest of 2019. In fact, the Spooky Halloween Grand Prix is live right now, giving players festive costumes, kart skins, and even the inclusion of Nina Cortex (niece of Nitro Cortex). There’s also a partnership with the Call of Duty Endowment going on where you can get a special military plane kart, with all Activision profits going to charity.

The launch of Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is one of the great success stories of 2019. It managed to break a series record, surpassing the sales of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, which launched in 2017. Nitro-Fueled also took the number 2 spot on June’s NPD list, being beaten by only Super Mario Maker 2. We really loved it here at PSLS, praising its mechanics, amount of content, and visuals. And this most recent update will likely make players enjoy it even more.

Will you be checking out the Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled skill-based matchmaking?

[Source: Twitter]