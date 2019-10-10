The mere mention of a hypothetical followup to 2015’s Bloodborne immediately gets rabid fans all riled up. And there are a ton of die-hard fans out there, especially when you consider just how well it sold. But what’s going on with the sequel? That decision isn’t up to Director Hidetaka Miyazaki. In an interview with GameSpot Brazil, Miyazaki explained his love for Bloodborne and shed a little light on what’s going on with a possible Bloodborne 2.

Thanks to a translation from ResetEra user Gbraga, we know that the decision to make Bloodborne 2 is not up to Miyazaki. While he didn’t divulge any information about who it is up to, it’s implied that he’s talking about Sony, the publisher of the original game. Sony owns the rights to Bloodborne, so it would be the company’s decision to go forward with a sequel.

Bloodborne is one of PS4’s best-selling games, despite being extremely difficult. According to NPD, Bloodborne is the 5th best-selling PS4 exclusive in the United States, ahead of Days Gone, inFamous: Second Son, and several recent MLB: The Show games. With that in mind, it’s easy to believe we’ll see a sequel, at least from a business perspective.

Fans were intrigued when a reference to Bloodborne appeared in FromSoftware’s PSVR game Déraciné, which many believed to be hinting towards a sequel, but that was not the case. Miyazaki explained that this reference was simply that; a reference and not a hint towards the future.

Still, fans have continued to express their love for Bloodborne, even going so far as to organizing their own unofficial in-game Halloween event called “Official Return to Yharnam,” in which the community is encouraged to wear various costumes, invade one another, and keep the game alive.

Do you think we’ll ever get Bloodborne 2? Perhaps it’ll happen on the PS5. Let us know your thoughts!

[Source: GameSpot Brazil via ResetEra]