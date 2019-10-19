Despite seeking inspiration from games like Dark Souls, Respawn Entertainment has ensured that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order‘s difficulty targets the franchise’s massive fan base and that no one feels left out. To achieve this, the developer has added four difficulty levels to the game, ranging from Story Mode to the punishing Jedi Grandmaster.

In an interview with Eurogamer, director Stig Asmussen revealed that Respawn adjusted Jedi: Fallen Order‘s difficulty after E3 2019, following a number of playtests.

Since E3 we’ve done a lot of playtesting – we did playtesting before E3, but we’ve done a lot since. And probably the biggest change that we’ve made is difficulty in the game. Most of us at work like a challenge, but we recognise this is Star Wars, [which has] a huge audience, we don’t want anybody to feel left out. So we made some adjustments, we added a new story difficulty mode, overall we kind of tweaked things down a little bit for our default mode. And then we made an even harder mode. And all that was influenced by what we were finding in the playtesting, and iteration.

In a separate interview with PC Gamer, lead level designer Jeff Magers said that the aforementioned difficulty levels offer “very different” experiences because “Star Wars is for everyone.” “I want my niece to be able to play this game, because she’s a huge Star Wars fan,” he added.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will release on November 15th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game has already gone gold.

[Source: Eurogamer, PC Gamer]

