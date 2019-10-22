The Latest Sims 4 Expansion Sends Your Sims to University

School is back in session with the latest expansion for The Sims 4. Titled Discover University, the expansion will take your characters to the classroom where they will hopefully learn the valuable lessons. Or, at least, pretend they will, then participating in school rivalries and pranks. The expansion will hits the PlayStation 4 on December 17th, 2019.

Notably, The Sims 4 Discover University adds two different schools your Sims can attend. The University of Baitechester provides more of a classic Ivy League institution for your Sim to enroll in. On the other hand, your Sims could go to Foxbury Institute, which is far more modern and trendy. Both teach different things, with Baitechester showing Sims in a debate club, while Foxbury has Sims creating robots.

Of course, you’ll also do all the activities you’d expect a bunch of college students to do. If you’ve ever wanted to create a frat house and have drinking parties, now is your chance. Featuring beer pong, random hookups, and the ability to throw toilet paper at cherished school monuments, it seems like Discovery University will be providing the real college experience.

Oh, and you can learn, of course. Several courses are offered, with your Sims able to take anything from law and art history to biology and computer science. They can also take a course in villainy, if they want to go with something with more of a dramatic flair. Your sims can choose to live in dorm rooms on campus or get a house off-campus. Much like other The Sims 4 expansions, Discover University will also offer a ton of new options for clothes and decoration.

This isn’t the first time a Sims game has gotten a university-based expansion, with both The Sims 2 and 3 having them as well. As for The Sims 4, there are plenty of other expansions that you can pick up for the game as well, such as one based around having pets or checking out the city.