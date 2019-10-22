During E3 2019, Ubisoft officially announced Watch Dogs Legion, an ambitious next step for the franchise. Instead of playing as one single protagonist, players will choose from NPCs through the London-set game world. There’s still quite a few questions in need of answering with regards to the new system, but now we do know more about recruiting. According to one developer, players will be able to recruit up to 20 NPCs into their DedSec ranks at a time.

Watch Dogs Legion’s Game Director, Kent Hudson, spoke briefly on the matter in an interview with SegmentNext. He shared the following with the publication, “Players can recruit up to 20 different characters as part of their DedSec resistance and can choose these from anyone they encounter in the open world of near-future London.”

At any time during the game, players will get to switch between the 20 DedSec recruits. Some will be far more useful than others in certain situations. In addition, no one character will be the same. Each is to have their own set of skills, their own backstory, even their own story arc. With this in mind, it’s no wonder the game’s script has 20 different versions.

Another recent tidbit about Watch Dogs Legion concerned gameplay testing. A few weeks ago, Associate Producer Shelley Johnson revealed that Legion marks the first time the company has felt human game testing reached its fullest potential. She told Stevivor that AI testing may soon have to be implemented, as well. Audiences will be able to see the results of these various stressors soon enough.

The next chapter in the Watch Dogs series will launch early next year for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on March 6, 2020.

[Source: SegmentNext]