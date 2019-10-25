If you’re looking for a bit of turn-based tactics to go with your ancient Chinese history, then you won’t have to look much further. Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV will be making its way to the West on February 28th, 2020. Based on the book of the same name, Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV is a retelling of the Three Kingdoms period of Chinese history, where three dynasties went to war over who should control all of China. If this sounds familiar to you, the Dynasty Warriors series is based on the same book. However, where Dynasty Warriors focuses on having one hero kill thousands upon thousands of soldiers in beat ’em up style combat, Romance of the Three Kingdoms is instead a slower turn-based tactics game mashed together with real-time strategy battles.

One of the biggest focuses of Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV was improving the game after XIII‘s somewhat middling reception when it came out back in 2016. The entirety of China will be available for you to battle on and there are no boundaries or smaller segments to contain the action. After you capture a section of China, you can assign one of your officers to oversee it and they’ll offer benefits and grow the region in different ways, trying to keep its people happy and produce both food and supplies for your armies. You can also ask your officers to expand territory on their own, giving you a new way to grow your nation and cut off supply lines. Some locations also have cities and gates, which can provide various bonuses for the region.

Additionally, you can use tactics and construction to recreate some of the most famous scenes from the book. One of the examples is when, during the Battle of Yiling, Lu Xun used a large scale fire attack to burn down his opponent’s fleet. Speaking of the Battle of Yiling, this scenario will be offered as a bonus free piece of downloadable content for anyone who buys Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV during its first two weeks.