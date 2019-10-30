After an extremely successful launch, the hits keep coming for Borderlands 3. Specifically, the hit beats. The soundtrack for Borderlands 3 will be getting a vinyl record release in January 2020 thanks to Laced Records. The soundtrack, which is currently up for pre-order, comes in two different versions. For $35 you can get the 17-track Deluxe Double LP, which comes with two vinyl records that are colored red and white. If you want to put up $80 then you can get the Special Edition. This version comes on four records—each one themed after one of the playable characters in the game—and contains 34 tracks.

The Borderlands 3 soundtrack contains tracks by six different composers, including industry legends like Jesper Kyd, who did the soundtracks for the first two games along with hits like Assassin’s Creed II and Darksiders II. The soundtrack also includes tracks from composing duo Finishing Moves Inc, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided composer Michael McCann, Prey composer Raison Varner, and more. If you’re looking for some solid beats to enjoy Borderlands 3‘s Halloween event to, then this is it. Of course, those beats will also be in the game itself, so you don’t really need to buy the soundtrack for that.

Don’t have a record player or want to listen to the soundtrack on your phone? More good news then. Borderlands 3‘s soundtrack has also been released digitally and is now on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. In fact, the entire Borderlands‘ series soundtrack has been made available on those services for the first time. If you’re particularly nostalgic for any of the tracks from Borderlands, Borderlands 2 and its various DLC add-on expansions, or Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and its Claptastic Voyage DLC, then you can start listening to all of them today.

Borderlands 3 is far from the first game to put its soundtrack on vinyl. Recently both Days Gone and Metal Gear Solid had their official soundtracks released as records in the past few months. If you’re looking to make a video game soundtrack vinyl collection, then Borderlands 3 certainly seems like one to grab.