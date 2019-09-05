In addition to unveiling the long-awaited New Game Plus mode for Days Gone, Bend Studio and Sony also announced another upcoming release for the title. Mondo has plans to launch a vinyl for the Days Gone original soundtrack. At the time of writing, the vinyl release lacks an official launch date and price tag, but preorders will go live on Mondo’s website starting September 11th.

According to a brief PlayStation Blog announcement, the title’s original soundtrack will be pressed on “180 gram colored vinyl discs.” It will feature a total of 25 tracks, 20 of which are from Days Gone’s composer, Nathan Whitehead.

For a quick look at the vinyl’s artwork and discs, check out the image gallery below:

Days Gone Vinyl from Mondo to Feature the Game's Haunting Tracks WATCH GALLERY

This will not be Mondo’s first foray into bringing video game OSTs to vinyl. The company recently released a limited edition vinyl soundtrack for Metal Gear Solid. Mondo also teamed up with Naughty Dog to produce a vinyl for music from The Last of Us Part II’s original soundtrack. The vinyl is currently available on the Mondo’s store for $15 and features two tracks. On Side A, fans will find “Little Sadie” by Crooked Still. Side B is home to Gustavo Santaolalla’s “The Last Of Us (Cycles).”

Days Gone hit the PlayStation 4 earlier this year to primarily middling reviews. Regardless, the game has done quite well on the market. As of July 31st, the post-apocalyptic title had done well enough to become the UK’s second best-selling game of the year. And, interestingly, this comes from data that only takes physical sales into consideration. In addition, Spiketrap, an analytics company, recently noted that its studies show Days Gone counts as one of 2019’s titles with high audience engagement, a supposed rarity for single-player releases.

Bend Studio’s Days Gone is out now on the PlayStation 4.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]