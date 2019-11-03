Infinity Ward rolled out a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update across all platforms yesterday, aiming to prevent the game from crashing for some players. The update also added new modes.

Full patch notes are as follows:

More fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability across all platforms

Battlechatter has been removed from tactical, one-life modes

APCs and Tanks in Ground War no longer award points towards a nuke

Fix for charms affecting weapon performance when firing from the hip

Claymores: Stun grenades can now force claymores into a disabled state for 3 seconds

Footsteps: Adjustments to tame the 3rd person footsteps. They will now filter out based on occlusion more.

Fix to an issue where Tac Inserts could cause players to spawn out of bounds

Fix for the gold camo not unlocking on the .357

Playlist Update NVG (TDM only) Ground War Gunfight Kill Confirmed FFA



Over on Twitter, multiplayer design director Joe Cecot said that Infinity Ward is also working on the following:

More restricted player call out logic

Prevent enemies from hearing call outs in all modes

Challenge system fixes

Weapon tuning

Spawn updates

Rumor has it that the game’s mini map will be returning to normal by the end of November as well.

[Source: Reddit, Joe Cecot, The Gaming Revolution]

