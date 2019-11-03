PSLS  •  DLC & Patches  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update Prevents the Game From Crashing

Infinity Ward rolled out a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update across all platforms yesterday, aiming to prevent the game from crashing for some players. The update also added new modes.

Full patch notes are as follows:

  • More fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability across all platforms

  • Battlechatter has been removed from tactical, one-life modes

  • APCs and Tanks in Ground War no longer award points towards a nuke

  • Fix for charms affecting weapon performance when firing from the hip

  • Claymores: Stun grenades can now force claymores into a disabled state for 3 seconds

  • Footsteps: Adjustments to tame the 3rd person footsteps. They will now filter out based on occlusion more.

  • Fix to an issue where Tac Inserts could cause players to spawn out of bounds

  • Fix for the gold camo not unlocking on the .357

  • Playlist Update

    • NVG (TDM only)

    • Ground War

    • Gunfight

    • Kill Confirmed

    • FFA

Over on Twitter, multiplayer design director Joe Cecot said that Infinity Ward is also working on the following:

  • More restricted player call out logic
  • Prevent enemies from hearing call outs in all modes
  • Challenge system fixes
  • Weapon tuning
  • Spawn updates
Rumor has it that the game’s mini map will be returning to normal by the end of November as well.

