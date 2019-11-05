Though things looked grim for a time, in recent months cross-play has become more prevalent across gaming. And, in many respects, Fortnite helped lead the charge. Now more developers are able to take advantage of the online feature that bridges platform gaps. It appears Blizzard Entertainment has its eyes on such a possibility for one upcoming release. If all goes as Blizzard intends, PC and console players may get to enjoy Diablo 4 together across their various platforms.

During a recent interview with The Telegraph, Blizzard co-founder and Diablo 4 executive producer, Allen Adham, briefly touched on cross-play. For now, it seems but a glimmer in the company’s eye. However, the feature is definitely something the team aims to bring to the next Diablo experience. Adham told The Telegraph, “we’re very excited about cross-play. There are technical details and details to work through with the first parties, but it’s our goal to get to cross-play.” Whether or not Blizzard is able to achieve this goal remains to be seen.

The studio announced Diablo 4 just under a week ago during BlizzCon 2019. A quick look at gameplay and a very lengthy cinematic trailer accompanied the long-awaited reveal. At the show, Blizzard developers also divulged that Diablo 4 will indeed require players to maintain an online connection at all times. This is despite the fact that players will have the option to play the franchise’s upcoming entry by themselves.

Since Diablo 4 is still in the early stages of development, the title currently lacks a release date. Next summer, however, fans can get their hands on a cool-looking Lilith statue. It’s expensive, too, costing the premium price of $499.99.

