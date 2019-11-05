Blizzard Entertainment hasn’t yet unveiled a release date for Diablo 4, yet fans will be able to get their hands on a “premium” Lilith statue as early as next summer. The Lilith statue from Blizzard Collectibles is categorized on the company’s gear store as a “Special Event Item.” Preorders for it are already live, showing off the premium $499 price tag. According to the product listing, Blizzard will ship to customers no later July 31, 2020.

This incredibly detailed, hand-painted piece stands approximately 24.5 inches tall, depicting Lilith the “Daughter of Hatred” in all her glory. The product details are listed as follows:

Care instructions: Wipe clean with a soft dry cloth

Material: Polyresin, PVC and ABS

Measurement: Height (bottom of base to top): 24.5” tall; Width: 16.5” wide; Deep: 10”; Base: 11.5” wide x 10” deep

This is a hand-painted statue, final color may vary from shown images

Officially licensed

Imported

For a close look at the Lilith statue from Blizzard Collectibles, check out the image gallery below:

Blizzard unveiled Diablo 4 during BlizzCon 2019 this past weekend, unleashing both cinematic and gameplay trailers. Since then, a few other tidbits of information have surfaced. For one, the latest Diablo entry will not hit store shelves anytime soon. Indeed, it’s unlikely to land even in the next two years or so, given that the project remains in the early development stage, despite being playable on the show floor. During BlizzCon, Lead Designer Angela Del Priore also confirmed the title will require an online connection, though players will have the option to venture into the world in solo-play.

[Source: Blizzard Gear Store via The Toyark]