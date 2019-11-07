It’s that time of year, folks. The time when there are way too many games and not enough time to play them. So why not buy some more to make your backlog even longer? At least Target has you covered with some fantastic Black Friday deals on PS4 games, console bundles, and PSVR headsets. The retailer just released its Black Friday ad, which you can check out below. Most notably, you’ll be able to grab a PS4 console bundle with three of the system’s hottest games, along with a PSVR bundle for one of the lowest prices the unit has ever been.

(Editor’s Note: These prices are only good from November 28th-30th and may be based on inventory.)

Right off the bat, you’ll want to take a look at the PS4 bundle, which comes with the following for $199.99:

1 TB PS4 Slim System

God of War

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

The Last of Us Remastered

All that, for $199.99 is compelling, whether you’re getting a PS4 for the first time or if you want a second one for your spare room. And with three of the best games on the system, you can’t really go wrong. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the more powerful PS4 Pro is included within any of the deals, so you’ll have to settle for the base slim model for now.

Target also has one of the best PSVR bundles on sale for a ridiculous price. Here’s what you get, for $199.99:

PSVR Headset

Resident Evil 7

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Everybody’s Golf VR

Skyrim VR

PlayStation VR Worlds

$199.99 for just the PSVR headset alone is a great deal, but when you throw in five of the platform’s must-play games, it’s almost like you’re getting the headset for free. Seriously, Resident Evil 7 in VR is one of the most terrifying horror experiences to date. Or if you need something to balance out the spookies, you can always play a few rounds of Everybody’s Golf VR, which we really enjoyed here at PSLS. This bundle mirrors the one announced for Europe earlier this year. (You still need to purchase a PlayStation Camera to play.)

Not looking for a whole new console or headset? You can also replace your DualShock 4 controller—or just get a spare—for $39.99. This may not include the exact color that you want, but when the alternative is paying upwards of $59.99, we’ll take the more limited color selection. Selection may vary depending on your local Target.

[Source: Target]