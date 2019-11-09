If you haven’t had enough of Death Stranding‘s baby in a jar, also known as BB, you might want to head over the PlayStation Store and use the following multi-use code to grab some free avatars:

47XM-C3N8-GTFN

This offer is valid until tomorrow, the 10th, so don’t miss out! A preview is available below courtesy of Twitter user Wario64:

Free Death Stranding BB avatars on US PSN w/ code 47XM-C3N8-GTFN (expires on Nov. 10th) https://t.co/9cpDv1QYHe pic.twitter.com/ZuZoopQvk9 — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 8, 2019

Do note that the code only works in the United States and Canada. Even if you download the avatars using a secondary account in the region, you won’t be able to use them on your main account.

For folks based in Japan, Sony’s handing out six avatars for free. You can check them out below:

FYI, Japan PSN has more avatars. Sadly you can’t redeem them on a JPN account and use them on your primary region account pic.twitter.com/gyfo3E5aoQ — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 8, 2019

We’ll update our readers in other regions if Sony hands out any more of these BBs.

Still can’t get enough? Make sure to update your copy of Days Gone as the game’s latest patch places BB inside Deacon’s gas tank!

Death Stranding is available on the PlayStation 4 now. You can grab a copy from Amazon.

Did our readers jump into the game this weekend? Share your thoughts with us below!

